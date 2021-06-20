Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan on Tuesday
published : 20 Jun 2021 at 16:54
writer: Kyodo News
A subsititute goalkeeper for the national Myanmar football team will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday, his lawyer said Sunday after the goalie expressed fear for his life for making a three-finger salute during a recent match in protest against the military coup in Myanmar.
After not returning home with his teammates last week, Pyae Lyan Aung told a press conference in Osaka, "I think I did the right thing. I have no regrets."
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Reuters video)