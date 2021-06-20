Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan on Tuesday
World

Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan on Tuesday

published : 20 Jun 2021 at 16:54

writer: Kyodo News

Pyae Lyan Aung, a Myanmar national football substitute goalkeeper, shows a three-finger salute after announcing his intention to seek refugee asylum at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. (Kyodo photo)
Pyae Lyan Aung, a Myanmar national football substitute goalkeeper, shows a three-finger salute after announcing his intention to seek refugee asylum at Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture, Japan on Thursday. (Kyodo photo)

A subsititute goalkeeper for the national Myanmar football team will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday, his lawyer said Sunday after the goalie expressed fear for his life for making a three-finger salute during a recent match in protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

After not returning home with his teammates last week, Pyae Lyan Aung told a press conference in Osaka, "I think I did the right thing. I have no regrets."

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect November election results and release political detainees, including leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (Reuters video)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Alcohol allowed but no condom distribution in Tokyo Olympic village

TOKYO: The organising committee of this summer's Tokyo Olympics said on Sunday that participants will be allowed to bring alcoholic beverages into the athletes' village for consumption in their rooms, as part of efforts to ensure the safety of the games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

17:17
World

China gives 1-billionth Covid shot as Brazil toll tops 0.5m

China on Sunday announced it had administered its one-billionth shot in the world's biggest coronavirus inoculation drive as Brazil's death toll from the pandemic passed 500,000.

17:07
World

Myanmar footballer to seek asylum in Japan on Tuesday

A subsititute goalkeeper for the national Myanmar football team will apply for refugee status in Japan on Tuesday, his lawyer said Sunday after the goalie expressed fear for his life for making a three-finger salute during a recent match in protest against the military coup in Myanmar.

16:54