Indonesia’s Covid cases near 2m as hospitals fill up

A medical worker treats a Covid-19 coronavirus patient at a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) ward in Bogor on June 18, 2021, as Indonesia’s Covid-19 coronavirus infection rate soars. (AFP photo)

Indonesia’s total number of Covid-19 cases is nearing 2 million with hospitals starting to fill up as the country grapples with the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus.

The government confirmed 13,737 new cases on Sunday to bring the total to 1.99 million. Deaths have begun to pick up as the Covid-19 hospitalisation rates exceed 70% in 87 cities across the country, with 371 people dying from the disease on Sunday, the highest number since May.

“Because this is concentrated in certain regencies and cities, we can still mobilise resources from other areas,” said Harif Fadhillah, chairman of the national association of nurses. “If we let this continue, the situation can become urgent and critical.”

Indonesia is relying heavily on its mass vaccination program to stem the pandemic, with a pledge to administer 1 million doses a day in July, as well as movement limits. All non-essential businesses must stop operating at 8pm, while religious and social gatherings are banned in areas most at-risk, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on Monday. The police and army have been deployed to ensure compliance, he added.

The delta variant, which was first detected in India and has since spread globally, were a dominant strain in Kudus and Bengkalan towns in Java, which have became virus hot spots along with Jakarta. The capital is in need of 1,179 more healthcare workers to deal with the spike, while neighbouring West Java province needs 400, Fadhillah said.

The recent surge in infections had been predicted by the government, which forecast in May that cases could rise by 40% to 60% in four to five weeks after Eid holidays. A persistent increase in cases could threaten recovery in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, which last year saw its first contraction in two decades.