Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar army kills 4 anti-junta militia in Mandalay city
World

Myanmar army kills 4 anti-junta militia in Mandalay city

published : 22 Jun 2021 at 12:45

updated: 22 Jun 2021 at 14:14

writer: Aaron Jordan

FILE PHOTO: Protesters march during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on June 11, 2021. (FACEBOOK / AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Protesters march during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on June 11, 2021. (FACEBOOK / AFP)

Myanmar security forces backed by armoured vehicles clashed on Tuesday with a newly formed militia group in the second-biggest city of Mandalay, according to social media posts from the group and media reports.

Myanmar's junta later said four "terrorists" had been killed.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces raided a house in Mandalay's Chan Mya Tharsi township on Tuesday morning, the junta's information team said in a statement, and were met with small arms fire and grenades.

"Some security members were seriously injured" in the ensuing battle, the statement said, adding that four "terrorists" were killed and eight arrested in possession of homemade mines, hand grenades and small arms.

Since the army seized power on Feb 1 and removed the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, the security forces have put down protests opposing military rule. In response, groups of opponents of the coup known as people's defence forces have sprung up across Myanmar.

Up to now, fighting involving lightly armed militias has been mainly confined to small towns and rural areas, but a group claiming to be Mandalay's new People's Defence Force said its members responded after the army raided one of its bases.

"We retaliated as one of our guerrilla base camps was invaded," said a post on the group's Facebook page from a Major Zeekwat.

The army supported by three armoured vehicles had surrounded a boarding school in Mandalay where the militia had a base, the Khit Thit news service reported.

A spokesman for the junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

The army has responded with artillery and air strikes in other places after militia groups launched attacks on soldiers, with casualties on both sides and tens of thousands of people displaced from their homes.

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday called for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar and urged the military to respect the results of a November election and release political detainees, including Suu Kyi.

On Saturday, Myanmar's foreign ministry released a statement rejecting the U.N. resolution, which it said was "based on one-sided sweeping allegations and false assumptions".

Security forces have killed at least 873 protesters since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. The junta disputes that figure.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Crackdown brings resignations at Hong Kong pro-democracy paper

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's embattled pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily has been hit by a wave of resignations as authorities push to silence the outspoken tabloid and staff mull whether to leave or stay until the bitter end.

14:45
World

'World's happiest country' seeks migrants

HELSINKI: Repeatedly dubbed the happiest nation on the planet with world-beating living standards, Finland should be deluged by people wanting to relocate, but in fact it faces an acute workforce shortage.

14:45
World

Singaporean woman jailed 30 years for torturing, killing maid

A Singaporean woman who starved, assaulted and ultimately killed her domestic worker was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday, with the judge describing the case as "among the worst types of culpable homicide".

14:23