Malaysia aims to inoculate 60% of population by end-September

A medical staff member administers a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on an elderly man outside a mobile vaccine truck in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (AFP photo)

Malaysia aims to vaccinate 60% of the country’s population by the end of September, according to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The nation has ramped up the pace of inoculations in recent weeks, and 4.08 million individuals, or 12.5% of the population, have got at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, he said at a World Bank forum on Wednesday

Malaysia dispensed 250,529 shots on Tuesday, topping the government’s target of 150,000 daily doses for June

The government is confident of administering 11 million doses in July, 13 million by the end of August, and a further 8 million by the end of September, Khairy said.

Vaccination numbers are one of the three metrics the government is monitoring as it decides on easing the lockdown that is due to end on June 28.