Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia aims to inoculate 60% of population by end-September
World

Malaysia aims to inoculate 60% of population by end-September

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 14:54

writer: Bloomberg News

A medical staff member administers a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on an elderly man outside a mobile vaccine truck in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (AFP photo)
A medical staff member administers a dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on an elderly man outside a mobile vaccine truck in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. (AFP photo)

Malaysia aims to vaccinate 60% of the country’s population by the end of September, according to Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The nation has ramped up the pace of inoculations in recent weeks, and 4.08 million individuals, or 12.5% of the population, have got at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, he said at a World Bank forum on Wednesday

Malaysia dispensed 250,529 shots on Tuesday, topping the government’s target of 150,000 daily doses for June

The government is confident of administering 11 million doses in July, 13 million by the end of August, and a further 8 million by the end of September, Khairy said.

Vaccination numbers are one of the three metrics the government is monitoring as it decides on easing the lockdown that is due to end on June 28.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Spiderman drops in to see the Pope

VATICAN CITY: A different type of participant dropped in on Pope Francis' general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday -- Spiderman.

15:58
World

Laos to test train line to China in August

Laos plans to conduct the first test on the railway line linking its capital Vientiane and China in August, a Lao official said.

15:23
Thailand

Family seeks autopsy after young policeman dies following Covid vaccination

KHON KAEN: The family of a young police officer who died suddenly 11 days after receiving his second Covid-19 vaccination has requested an autopsy to clear up questions about his death.

15:04