Myanmar torches drugs worth $670m
World

UN says traffickers as busy as ever despite Covid challenges

published : 26 Jun 2021 at 14:16

A firefighter walks past a burning pile of seized drugs during a ceremony to mark the UN “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking” in Yangon on Saturday. (Stringer via AFP)
Myanmar authorities torched $670 million worth of narcotics across the country on Saturday, sending opium, heroin and methamphetamine up in smoke as experts warn smugglers have adapted to Covid-19 travel restrictions and are back in business.

Sacks of green-brown cannabis were stacked high at a compound in Yangon, alongside bin-liner-sized bags of red-pink pills. Slabs of heroin, bags of ketamine and tramadol and ice were also laid out on a pyre to be set alight.

Stashes were also burned at ceremonies held in Mandalay and Taunggyi in Shan State, Myanmar’s anti-drugs police department said.

A similar event was staged in Thailand to mark the UN “International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”.

In Myanmar, a total of just under $668 million worth of narcotics, including 224 million methamphetamine tablets, were torched in the three cities.

As a woman barked a command over a loudspeaker in Yangon, four men in military uniform pressed buttons on tables in front of them, and the stash went up, flames licking the early morning sky.

Firefighters stood ready and well back from the noxious smoke.

Despite Covid travel restrictions, there has been an “overall sustained expansion of the methamphetamine market in East and Southeast Asia” the United Nations said earlier this month.

Myanmar’s troubled Shan State remains the main source of the drug, it added, which is often smuggled on to wealthier overseas markets such as Australia and Japan in its more potent crystallised form.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has warned of an even bigger deluge as Myanmar’s legal economy tanks, following weeks of nationwide unrest and strike action following the military takeover in February.

The Golden Triangle, traversing the Myanmar, Laos and Thailand frontiers, has for decades been the hub of Southeast Asia’s lucrative drug trade.

Myanmar’s poppy-covered hills provide an ideal location for illicit labs, with a largely unchecked supply of precursor chemicals flooding in from China.

