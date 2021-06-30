Indonesia proposes broad restrictions to curb Covid-19 surge
published : 30 Jun 2021 at 17:59
writer: Reuters
JAKARTA: Indonesia is proposing stricter measures to curb its worsening Covid-19 crisis, including tighter restrictions on movement and domestic air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document.
The proposals, which were seen by Reuters and have yet to be endorsed, were made by the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment.