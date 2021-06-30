Indonesia proposes broad restrictions to curb Covid-19 surge

A man grieves by the grave of a loved one at a cemetery designated for victims of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Semarang, Indonesia on Wednesday. (AFP photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesia is proposing stricter measures to curb its worsening Covid-19 crisis, including tighter restrictions on movement and domestic air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document.

The proposals, which were seen by Reuters and have yet to be endorsed, were made by the coordinating ministry for maritime affairs and investment.



