Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Cambodia sees Covid-19 records as government warns of stricter curbs
World

Cambodia sees Covid-19 records as government warns of stricter curbs

published : 30 Jun 2021 at 20:14

writer: Reuters

People wait in line before being vaccinated against Covid-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 22, 2021. (Reuters photo)
People wait in line before being vaccinated against Covid-19 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 22, 2021. (Reuters photo)

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia on Wednesday reported record daily rises in coronavirus deaths and cases, reaching what its government called the "red line" in its biggest outbreak so far.

The Southeast Asian nation reported 27 deaths from Covid-19 and 1,130 cases on Wednesday.

Cambodia successfully contained its outbreaks throughout last year and had among the world's smallest caseloads, but it has been battling to control the spread since its detection of a highly transmissible variant late in February.

"We are now at the red line for Covid-19 virus transmission in the country. Everyone must act responsibly together in order to suppress virus transmission now," Or Vandine, secretary of state and Health Ministry spokeswoman said in a tweet.

"We do not want to pass the red line which will require lockdown again," she said.

The new record numbers took the overall cases to 50,385 and deaths total to 602.

Cambodia has made progress with its coronavirus immunisation programme, with doses administered to 4.1 million of the 10 million people targeted for inoculation.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

Russia Covid deaths hit new record as EU eyes tourism reboot

Russia's Covid-19 death toll hit a new record Wednesday as the country battles the highly infectious Delta variant, while Europe geared up for the launch of an EU-wide Covid certificate to boost its devastated tourism industry.

20:41
World

Cambodia sees Covid-19 records as government warns of stricter curbs

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia on Wednesday reported record daily rises in coronavirus deaths and cases, reaching what its government called the "red line" in its biggest outbreak so far.

20:14
Business

Govt offers perks to draw semiconductor, digital investments

Thailand is offering incentives to attract investment in the growing semiconductor, digital and packaging industries to meet rising global demand amid coronavirus outbreaks, the investment agency said on Wednesday.

20:13