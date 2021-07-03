Malaysia easing curbs in three border states

Five states have met targets for controlling Covid but Kuala Lumpur curbs tightened

A police officer checks workers’ information during a spot check at a factory, during an enhanced lockdown in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will relax coronavirus lockdowns next week in three states bordering southern Thailand along with two others that have met targets for lifting curbs, the country’s security minister said on Saturday.

The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since June 1 to rein in a surge of Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has said the government would gradually open up the economy and social activities in four phases, based on infection numbers, vaccination rates and the capacity of the healthcare system.

Curbs will be partially lifted in Kelantan, Perak and Perlis — which border on southern Thailand — and on Pahang and Terengganu on Monday as they have achieved their targets for moving to the second phase of lockdown, Security Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, told reporters.

His comments came as stricter measures took effect on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur and the neighbouring state of Selangor, which are among Malaysia’s worst-hit regions.

The country on Saturday reported 6,658 new cases, bringing its cumulative tally of infections to 772,607, with 5,327 deaths.