Philippine military plane crash death toll rises to 50

In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao. (Photo by Handout / Joint Task Force-Sulu / AFP)

The Philippine Department of National Defense said Monday that 47 people perished in an aircraft crash in the south of the nation a day earlier, with three civilian victims on the ground taking the total death toll to 50.

The department also said 49 military personnel and four civilians were injured and receiving treatment at hospitals.

The investigation started into the crash of the Philippines Air Force C-130 transport plane on Jolo Island in Sulu Province, the department added.

Armed Forces of the Philippines Spokesperson Ed Arevalo told reporters the plane was carrying 96 personnel and crew, with most of the personnel newly graduated from a military training school, and added the victims' remains have been recovered.

While there is speculation about the cause including weather conditions, overloading and an attack by the Abu Sayyaf Islamic militant group, Arevalo rejected that for now.

"We have to wait on the result of the investigation," Arevalo said, adding the plane was not overloaded and the pilots were experienced.

The plane crashed and burst into flames several kilometers from the airport in Jolo as it was preparing to land, local media reports said. The aircraft was carrying army personnel from the capital Manila to Jolo via Mindanao Island in the south.

The aircraft had been delivered by the United States earlier this year under a military aid program.

The U.S. national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, expressed condolences in a statement Sunday and said the United States stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Philippines and ready to provide appropriate support.

Jolo is one of the areas in the country's restive south where the Abu Sayyaf group operates. The group is linked to kidnappings and bombings in the region.

The troops aboard the plane were being ferried for deployment to the troubled region.