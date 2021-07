Indonesia reports highest daily rise in Covid-19 infections

A pupil receives the Sinovac Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine during a vaccination drive for Indonesian youths aged 12-18 in Lhokseumawe, Aceh, on Monday. (AFP photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesia reported a record daily high in coronavirus infections with 40,427 cases on Monday, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It also reported 891 additional Covid-19 deaths, taking the total to 67,355. Indonesia has reported more than 2.5 million cases overall.