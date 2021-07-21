Russia and Myanmar ‘cooperating’ on military equipment supplies

Section
World

published : 21 Jul 2021 at 17:45

writer: Reuters

Russian Air Force aerobatic teams 'Strizhi' (Swifts) on MiG-29 aircraft and 'Russian Knights' in Su-27 aircraft perform during an air show at the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, on Tuesday. (AFP photo)
MOSCOW: Russia is cooperating closely with Myanmar to supply military hardware including aircraft, the Interfax news agency cited Alexander Mikheev, the head of Russian state arms trader Rosoboronexport, as saying on Wednesday.

Rights activists have accused Moscow of legitimising Myanmar's junta, which seized power in a Feb 1 coup, by continuing bilateral visits and arms deals.

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told Myanmar's junta leader Senior General Min Aung Hlaing during his visit to the Russian capital last month that Moscow was committed to strengthening military ties.

Speaking on the sidelines of Russia's annual MAKS air show, which President Vladimir Putin attended on Tuesday, Mikheev said Myanmar is one of Rosoboronexport's key customers in south east Asia and a key partner of Rostec, Russia's state aerospace and defence conglomerate.

He gave no further details.

Defence ties between the two countries have grown in recent years with Moscow providing army training and university scholarships to thousands of soldiers, as well as selling arms to a military blacklisted by several Western countries.


