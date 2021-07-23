Singapore delays National Day parade amid Covid-19 surge

Cleaners disinfect a food centre in Singapore that was closed down after a hawker tested positive for the coronavirus disease on June 16, 2021. (Reuters photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore has postponed its National Day parade scheduled for Aug 9 amid mounting public concern over a new wave of Cvoid-19 infections in the city-state.

The Defence Ministry on Thursday evening announced the annual parade's postponement until Aug 21, after the latest round of social distancing measures imposed to curb the recent surge in coronavirus cases is expected to be lifted.

A small ceremonial parade will still be held on the anniversary of Singapore's separation from Malaysia in 1965.

The postponement came amid mounting criticism of the plan to hold the parade on social media, with people saying it clashed with the demand for citizens to abide by strict restrictions on their activities.

A petition drive on Change.org calling for the parade to be cancelled had attracted over 39,000 signatures as of Friday morning.

"With the rising cases of Covid-19, the continuation of this public event does not make any sense. This event is clearly non-essential during a pandemic," says the petition.

A National Day parade has been held every year since 1966 to mark Singapore's independence. Due to the pandemic, last year saw a scaled-down ceremonial parade with only about 200 personnel from the military and police taking part.

Singapore has since mid-July seen virus outbreaks at karaoke lounges and nightclubs as well as a fishery port, prompting the government to tighten restrictions on Thursday, including a ban on dining out and gatherings of more than two people.