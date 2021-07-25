Indonesia extends Covid-19 movement curbs until Aug 2

Gravediggers carry a coffin of a man who died of Covid-19 coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bandung on Sunday, as skyrocketing Covid-19 infections and deaths are collapsing overwhelmed hospitals in the Southeast Asian nation of nearly 270 million, which is overtaking India as Asia's virus epicentre. (AFP photo)

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday that Covid-19 restrictions would be extended from July 26 to Aug 2, though he said infections and hospital bed occupancy rates in some provinces in Java had declined.

Under the current curbs, he said the government would gradually adjust some restrictions on "some activities", while allowing traditional markets and restaurants with outdoor areas to open with some limitations.



