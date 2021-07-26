Wild boar bites picture-taking Hong Kong hiker

"Wild Boar (Sus scrofa)" by Thomas H Brown is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

A Hong Kong hiker was bitten by a wild boar on Monday while taking photos in one of the city's country parks on Monday.

The 62-year-old woman set off on her journey to Tai Lam Country Park shortly before 8am at the junction of Mount Parker Road and King's Road in Quarry Bay.

After a 10-minute walk uphill, she took a break, and was taking photos of scenery when she was attacked by a boar, according to the force.

"A wild pig about one metre long suddenly rushed towards her and bit her right lower leg," a police spokesman said.

He said the boar then ran off with three to four other wild pigs after the attack.

No wild boars were found in the area when emergency personnel arrived, according to police.

The woman, who suffered minor leg injuries, was conscious when taken to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan for treatment.

Just last month, a young wild boar caused a stir by boarding an MTR train at the station in Quarry Bay. The animal switched trains to the Tseung Kwan O line and crossed the harbour. It was ultimately caught unharmed and released into the wild.