Myanmar junta officially nullifies November poll

Myanmar protesters residing in Japan show the three-finger salute during a rally outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday. (Reuters photo)

A military-appointed election commission in Myanmar has officially nullified the results of a November general election that the military alleged was marred by widespread fraud, state media reported Monday night.

The nullification could be the prelude to a dissolution order for the formerly ruling National League for Democracy, which the military ousted from power in a February coup.

Led by leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the NLD won the election resoundingly, paving the way for its continued perch on power. But the NLD-led government was toppled just hours before newly elected lawmakers were supposed to be seated in parliament on Feb 1.

The military, whose affiliated party fared dismally in the election, cried foul over the election results, alleging massive voter fraud.

The military-appointed election commission, which was launched following the coup, claims that the NLD usurped coronavirus-related restrictions to its advantage and attempted to grab power by obstructing the activities of other political parties.

The military said right after the coup that the November election would be nullified and a new election held. The election commission said early this month that in all 315 townships where voting was held, a total of over 11.3 million cases of fraud had occurred, including voter list irregularities.

The military-led State Administration Council has indicated that the NLD would be dissolved for masterminding the alleged fraud, adding to speculation that the military is determined to keep the detained leader Suu Kyi from the country's future political landscape at all cost.

Following the defeat of its affiliated party, the Union Solidarity and Development Party, in the November election, the military demanded that suspected election fraud be investigated. It said it mounted the coup because the then ruling NLD-led government did not listen to its calls.