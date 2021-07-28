Section
Man robs iconic Parisian jeweller using stand-up scooter as getaway
World

published : 28 Jul 2021 at 07:45

writer: AFP

Chaumet is now part of luxury goods maker LVMH.
PARIS: An armed man using a stand-up scooter Tuesday robbed famed Parisian jeweller Chaumet of up to three million euros worth of jewellery in an audacious evening heist, a source close to the case said.

The robber stole between two million and three million euros ($2.4-$3.6 million) worth of jewellery and precious stones after bursting into the shop near the Champs-Elysees avenue around 5 pm, the source said.

Without using his weapon, the man also made his getaway on the scooter from the store on Rue Francois 1, the source said.

Chaumet, now part of the world's leading luxury goods maker LVMH, is best known for its store on Place Vendome, which was robbed in 2009 with 1.9 million euros worth of gems stolen.

