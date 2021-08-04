Section
Indonesia's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 100,000
World

Indonesia's Covid-19 death toll surpasses 100,000

published : 4 Aug 2021 at 19:41

writer: Kyodo News

Indonesia's Covid-19 death toll has passed the 100,000 mark, according to government data released Wednesday.

The Health Ministry recorded 1,747 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 100,636.

It also reported 35,867 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to some 3.53 million.

The death toll was just over 80,000 on July 23 and 90,000 on July 29, and recently more than 1,500 have died every day.

Indonesia has imposed a nationwide public activity restriction since early July, which will be extended until Aug 9.

