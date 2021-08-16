Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Indonesia volcano erupts, blankets villages in ash
World

Indonesia volcano erupts, blankets villages in ash

published : 16 Aug 2021 at 12:39

writer: AFP

Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, spews ash and lava from its peak as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta on Monday. (AFP photo)
Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, spews ash and lava from its peak as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta on Monday. (AFP photo)

Indonesia's most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted Monday, belching a cloud of ash into the air as red lava flowed down its crater.

The early morning explosions spewed clouds as far as 3.5 kilometres from the rumbling volcano, blanketing local communities in grey ash.

There were no evacuation orders or reports of casualties.

Merapi, close to Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta on Java island, has been particularly active in recent months and authorities raised its danger level late last year.

Residents were told to avoid the area within a five-kilometre radius of the rumbling volcano, Indonesia's geological agency said.

"Residents should avoid volcanic ash and they've been warned about potential lava flows in the area surrounding Merapi," it added.

Mount Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of around 280,000 residents from surrounding areas.

That was its most powerful eruption since 1930, when around 1,300 people were killed, while another explosion in 1994 took about 60 lives.

The Southeast Asian archipelago nation has nearly 130 active volcanoes.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Not just health?

The popular Samut Sakhon governor is thinking of early retirement, citing continuing ill health since being infected with Covid-19 - but there could be other issues prompting his decision.

13:48
World

Kabul airport mobbed as Afghans make a desperate dash to exit

KABUL: US troops fired shots into the air and all commercial flights were cancelled at Kabul airport Monday as thousands of Afghans crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching any flight out after the weekend Taliban takeover.

13:45
World

Melbourne under coronavirus curfew after street parties, pub crawls

MELBOURNE: A coronavirus curfew was announced Monday for Australia's second-biggest city of Melbourne, with residents confined to their homes overnight as authorities work to stamp out a Delta variant outbreak.

12:45