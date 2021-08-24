Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
America's tallest man dies at age 38
World

America's tallest man dies at age 38

published : 24 Aug 2021 at 07:45

writer: AFP

Barack Obama shakes hands with Igor Vovkovinskiy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sept 12, 2009.
Barack Obama shakes hands with Igor Vovkovinskiy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sept 12, 2009.

WASHINGTON: The tallest man in America -- he stood 7 feet 8 inches (2.35 meters) -- has died of a heart problem at the age of 38, his mother said on Facebook.

Ukrainian-born Igor Vovkovinskiy had a condition called pituitary gigantism that caused excessive secretion of growth hormone.

His mother, who said her son died Friday in Minnesota, had brought him from their home in Ukraine in 1989 to get medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic in the northern US state.

Two surgeries saved his life but failed to stop his growth.

At age 27, Guinness World Records declared Vovkovinskiy the tallest person in America.

In the 2013 edition of the Eurovision song contest, Vovkovinskiy walked on stage cradling Ukraine's singer, Zlata Ognevich, in his arms. She looked tiny and doll-like.

Vovkovinskiy enjoyed another moment of celebrity in 2009 when then-president Barack Obama noticed him towering above the crowd at a political rally. Vovkovinskiy was wearing a T-shirt that called him the "World's Biggest Obama Supporter." He shook hands with the politician.

Guinness World Records says the tallest person in the world now is a Turkish man named Sultan Kosen, who is 8 feet 2 inches tall (2.51 meters).

The tallest man in modern US history was Robert Wadlow, who was 8 feet 9 inches (2.72 meters). He also suffered from a growth hormone disorder, and died in 1940 at the age of 22.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles virus surge

TOKYO: Tokyo's Paralympic Games open on Tuesday, with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and as Japan battles a surge in virus cases.

08:45
Thailand

226 Covid fatalities, 17,165 cases

There were 226 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,165 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

08:00
World

America's tallest man dies at age 38

WASHINGTON: The tallest man in America -- he stood 7 feet 8 inches (2.35 meters) -- has died of a heart problem at the age of 38, his mother said on Facebook.

07:45