Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against Covid-19
published : 29 Aug 2021 at 13:24

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks into a newly-established coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination center which opened to the public the day after, in Singapore, Jan 26, 2021. (Reuters)
SINGAPORE: Singapore has fully inoculated 80% of its 5.7 million people against Covid-19, the health minister said on Sunday, becoming the world's most vaccinated country and setting the stage for further easing of curbs.

"We have crossed another milestone, where 80% of our population has received their full regimen of two doses," Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post.

That gives the tiny city-state the world's highest rate of complete vaccinations, according to a Reuters tracker that reports just 9.5% of people in Thailand have been fully inoculated.

Authorities in Singapore have said they will further ease Covid-19 restrictions after hitting the 80% milestone. 

