Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX
World

Malaysia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX

published : 2 Sep 2021 at 17:49

writer: Reuters

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aeroplane is pictured on the haze-shrouded tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, in 2019. (Reuters photo)
A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 aeroplane is pictured on the haze-shrouded tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia, in 2019. (Reuters photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has lifted a ban on operating Boeing's 737 MAX passenger jet after more than two years, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Malaysia suspended the aircraft in March 2019 after it was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

CAAM lifted the suspension as it released a new safety directive applicable to Malaysian and foreign air operators on Thursday.

On the 737 MAX, the regulator said it had been closely monitoring the approval process and extensive work undertaken, particularly from Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and accepted the comprehensive return-to-service requirements set by the FAA for the plane.

Last week, India's air safety regulator also cleared the aircraft to fly with immediate effect.

While several airlines and lessors cancelled orders of the jet after the crashes, national carrier Malaysia Airlines kept its order of 25 jets. It said in May it would take delivery from 2024. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Malaysia lifts ban on Boeing 737 MAX

KUALA LUMPUR: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has lifted a ban on operating Boeing's 737 MAX passenger jet after more than two years, it said in a statement on Thursday.

17:49
World

Duterte daughter says has 'running mate' offers for poll

MANILA: Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte's daughter has named several politicians, including her father's closest aide and preferred successor, whom she said have offered to run with her in next year's presidential election.

17:38
Thailand

Police search rooms of senior cop Thitisan, subordinate in torture-death case

NAKHON SAWAN: Police investigating the fatal torture of a drug suspect searched a condominium room used by a sacked police station chief and a subordinate’s police flat on Thursday.

17:35