Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Toxic smog chokes Indian capital during Diwali celebrations
World

Toxic smog chokes Indian capital during Diwali celebrations

published : 4 Nov 2021 at 18:45

writer: AFP

New Delhi is ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world.
New Delhi is ranked as one of the most polluted cities in the world.

NEW DELHI: India's capital was choked in a shroud of thick, toxic smog on Thursday as millions gathered with family and friends to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

New Delhi is ranked as one of the most polluted cities globally, with a hazardous melange of factory emissions, car exhaust and smoke from agricultural fires settling in the skies over its 20 million people each winter.

People across the sprawling city woke to find themselves enveloped in a grey-yellow blanket of haze, with experts warning of worse to come in the days ahead.

Levels of PM2.5 -- the smallest and most harmful particles polluting the air -- peaked at an average of 389 on Thursday, according to readings from metropolitan monitoring stations run by government air quality agency SAFAR.

The figure is more than 15 times higher than the safe limits set by the World Health Organization.

SAFAR advised residents to avoid outdoor activities and wear masks when outside.

The agency also warned that illegal fireworks traditionally used to mark the Diwali festival could further heighten pollution levels on Friday.

Delhi and many neighbouring cities have banned or highly restricted their use to avoid a spike in air pollution.

In the lead-up to the festival, police seized four tons of firecrackers from around the city and arrested dozens selling them illegally.

The capital witnesses its annual smog crisis at the onset of winter, when temperatures drop and air moisture levels rise.

Low wind pressure over the city often traps pollutants emanating from vehicles and industries.

The problem is compounded by agricultural fires, set by farmers in neighbouring states to clear their lands of crop residue before the next planting season.

The practice was banned in 2015 but continues unabated, and smog levels are set to spike further in the coming days as the burning reaches its annual peak.

"The share of pollution from stubble burning has increased from eight percent to 25% today and on Friday it will be 40%," Gufran Beig, SAFAR's programme director, told AFP.

A 2020 report by Swiss organisation IQAir found 22 of the world's 30 most polluted cities were in India, with Delhi ranked the most polluted capital globally.

The same year, the Lancet said 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in the capital.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
World

Coral bleaching impacts 98% of Great Barrier Reef: study

BRISBANE (AUSTRALIA) - Coral bleaching has affected 98 percent of Australia's Great Barrier Reef since 1998, leaving just a fraction of the world's largest reef system untouched, according to a study published Friday.

4 Nov 2021
World

India, Indonesia and Philippines join coal transition programme

GLASGOW: India, Indonesia and the Philippines will join South Africa as the first recipients of a multibillion dollar pilot programme aimed at accelerating their transition from coal power to clean energy, the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) said on Thursday.

4 Nov 2021
World

'Grave concern' over Covid in Europe as German cases soar

FRANKFURT: The World Health Organization expressed "grave concern" Thursday over the rising pace of coronavirus infections in Europe, as Germany registered its biggest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

4 Nov 2021