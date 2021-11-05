Section
Philippines eases curbs in capital
Philippines eases curbs in capital

Children can go to malls; restaurants, gyms, cinema operate at half capacity

published : 5 Nov 2021 at 16:12

writer: Bloomberg News

Children play at a public park, as the country's capital region loosens Covid-19 restrictions, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

The Philippines relaxed the restrictions on public movement in the capital region on Friday and said minors may now be allowed in indoor establishments to spur economic recovery as Covid-19 infections declined.

A virus task force placed Metro Manila, which accounts for a third of economic output, under alert level 2 from Friday to Nov 21, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement late Thursday. The government initially said Manila will stay under alert level 3 until mid-November.

Indoor restaurants, gyms and cinemas can operate at half capacity, and can accept fully-vaccinated customers, as well as unvaccinated minors.

Children can also go to malls in the capital subject to cities’ guidelines, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos said in an Inquirer report.

Outdoor establishments can operate at 70% capacity. Businesses have been pushing to further loosen virus curbs, banking on holiday spending to support a nascent economic recovery.

Daily Covid-19 cases have declined in the past weeks, although vaccine coverage remains limited. By December, alert-level assignments will be determined every 15th and 30th of the month, Roque said. The government will look at manufacturing, mobility and airline passenger data to monitor socio-economic recovery, he added.

