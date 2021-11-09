ISS astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX craft

A screen grab from the SpaceX live webcast shows the Crew-2 SpaceX Dragon capsule Endeavour, its parachutes deployed, just before it splashed down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, on Monday night.

WASHINGTON: A SpaceX capsule carrying four diaper-wearing astronauts back to Earth after six months on the International Space Station landed on Monday off the coast of Florida, a Nasa live broadcast showed.

The Dragon capsule's toilet had developed a leak.

Hanging from four huge parachutes, the capsule landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 10.33 pm (10.33am Tuesday Thailand), marking the end of the "Crew-2" mission.

A boat was retrieving the capsule and the astronauts were being taken back to land via helicopter.

Since arriving on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman and one Japanese astronaut conducted hundreds of experiments and helped upgrade the station's solar panels.

They boarded their Dragon, dubbed "Endeavour", and undocked from the ISS at 2.05 pm , Nasa said.

Endeavour then looped around the ISS for around an hour-and-a-half to take photographs, the first such mission since a Russian Soyuz spaceship performed a similar maneuver in 2018.

The Dragon, which flew mostly autonomously, has a small circular window at the top of its forward hatch through which the astronauts can point their cameras.

"Proud to have represented France once again in space! Next stop, the Moon?" tweeted Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency.

Their activities have included documenting the planet's surface to record human-caused changes and natural events, growing Hatch chile peppers and studying worms to better understand human health changes in space.

Crew-2's departure was delayed a day by high winds.

Bad weather and what Nasa called a "minor medical issue" have also pushed back the launch of the next set of astronauts, on the Crew-3 mission, which is now set to launch Wednesday.

Until then, the ISS will be inhabited by only three astronauts -- two Russians and one American.

SpaceX began providing astronauts a taxi service to the ISS in 2020, ending nine years of US reliance on Russian rockets for the journey following the end of the Space Shuttle program.

- Broken toilet -

The crew also faced a final challenge on their journey home -- they had to wear diapers after a problem was detected with the capsule's waste management system, forcing it to remain offline.

They had no access to a toilet from the time the hatch closed at 12.40pm until after splashdown -- around 10 hours.

"Of course that's sub-optimal, but we're prepared to manage," Nasa astronaut Megan McArthur said at a press conference ahead of the departure.

"Space flight is full of lots of little challenges, this is just one more that we'll encounter and take care of in our mission."

A SpaceX all-tourist crew encountered a similar waste-related problem during a September flight, which triggered an alarm system.

Nasa later said a tube had come unglued, sending urine to the capsule's fan system instead of a storage tank.