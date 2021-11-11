Crypto Is forbidden for Muslims, Indonesia religious council rules

FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken Oct 19, 2021. (Reuters)

The use of crypto assets as a currency is forbidden for Muslims, according to Indonesia’s council of religious leaders.

The National Ulema Council, or MUI, has deemed cryptocurrency as haram, or banned, as it has elements of uncertainty, wagering and harm, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, head of religious decrees, said on Thursday after the council held an expert hearing. If cryptocurrency as a commodity or digital asset can abide by Shariah tenets and can show a clear benefit, then it can be traded, he added.

MUI holds the authority on Shariah compliance in the country that’s home to the world’s largest Muslim population, with the finance ministry and central bank consulting them on Islamic finance issues.

While the decision from MUI doesn’t mean all cryptocurrency trading will be stopped in Indonesia, the decree could deter Muslims from investing in the assets and make local institutions reconsider issuing crypto assets. Bank Indonesia has been mulling a central bank digital currency, with no decision announced as yet.