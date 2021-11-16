Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Biden raised Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warned of Taiwan 'red line'
World

Biden raised Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong; Xi warned of Taiwan 'red line'

published : 16 Nov 2021 at 14:07

writer: Reuters

A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during their video conference, at a restaurant in Beijing on Tuesday. {Photo:Reuters/Tingshu Wang)
A screen shows Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during their video conference, at a restaurant in Beijing on Tuesday. {Photo:Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping talked about China's practices in Tibet, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, among other areas of friction, the White House said in a statement, after the two held over three hours of video-conference talks.

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly," the White House said.

He also told Xi that the U.S. remains committed to the 'One China' policy related to Taiwan, the White House said, and the two pledged to work together on energy and climate issues.

Xi in turn told Biden his country would have to take "decisive measures" if "pro-Taiwan independence" forces crossed a "red line," Chinese state media said.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own. Beijing has vowed to bring the island under Chinese control, by force if necessary. The two leaders stressed their responsibility to the world to avoid conflict.

"It seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that our competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended," Biden said at the start of the talks.

"Just simple, straightforward competition."

Speaking through an interpreter, Xi said: "As the world's two largest economies and the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation."

The official Xinhua news agency described the meeting as "frank, constructive, substantive and fruitful".  

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

Thai oil demand finally recovering

Thai Oil Plc (TOP), Thailand's largest oil refinery by capacity, believes domestic demand for fuel has begun to return to pre-pandemic levels, except for jet fuel.

10:01
Business

What Does Inflation Mean for U.S. Businesses? For Some, Bigger Profits

Companies are paying higher wages, spending more for materials and absorbing record freight costs, pushing up economic inflation gauges. They are also reporting some of their best profitability in years.

09:15
Thailand

Doctors honoured for contributions to developing mRNA jabs

Three doctors from Canada, Hungary and United States have been honoured with the Prince Mahidol Award for their work on Covid-19 mRNA vaccines.

09:00