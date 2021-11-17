Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia’s new Covid cases climb again ahead of state polls
World

Malaysia’s new Covid cases climb again ahead of state polls

published : 17 Nov 2021 at 19:51

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit the Sky Bridge as it reopens to domestic tourists amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Langkawi, Malaysia, Sept 16, 2021. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Tourists visit the Sky Bridge as it reopens to domestic tourists amid the coronavirus disease pandemic in Langkawi, Malaysia, Sept 16, 2021. (Reuters)

New Covid-19 cases in Malaysia rose above the 6,000 mark on Wednesday for the first time in five days, fuelled by a higher infectivity rate.

The reproduction factor of the virus, known as R-naught, has edged past the key threshold of 1, data from the health ministry show. That’s pushed new cases up by 11% over the previous week.

The uptrend has sparked concerns of another outbreak amid the upcoming state polls in Malacca and Sarawak. A spike in cases after a similar election in Sabah state last year fuelled public anger against former premier Muhyiddin Yassin, helping to precipitate the fall of his government in August.

“The situation remains a concern as the increase in cases and the infectivity rate values from the previous week reflect the potential for Covid transmission into the community,” Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement Tuesday evening, while urging citizens to follow the virus protocols. 

Still, most key indicators including average active cases, deaths, and cases requiring admission to the Intensive Care Unit are showing a declining trend, he said.

Malaysia reopened the tourist haven of Langkawi island to overseas visitors on Monday under a pilot project, as the Southeast Asian country prepares to treat the outbreak as endemic. The country also plans to open a vaccinated travel lane with Singapore later this month and begin a travel corridor with Indonesia early next year. 

As of Tuesday, 76% of the country’s total population had been fully vaccinated and 78.5% had received at least one dose, according to health ministry data.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Property market seen normalising in 2023

Thailand's property market is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels in late 2023, sooner than previously forecast, supported by an easing of housing loan regulations and a reopening to more foreign visitors, a property research centre said on Wednesday.

17:38
Thailand

Illegal border crossers say 1,000 poised to follow

PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Another 86 job seekers were caught after illegally crossing the Myanmar border into Muang district on Tuesday night, and they told authorities that 1,000 more were poised to follow them.

17:29
Thailand

Protesters ask DSI to investigate alleged police beating

Two pro-democracy protesters on Wednesday complained to the Department of Special Investigation that they were beaten up by police while being detained at Din Daeng police station on Oct 29.

17:20