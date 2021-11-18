Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gates sees Covid deaths drop to flu levels by mid-2022
World

Gates sees Covid deaths drop to flu levels by mid-2022

Increasing immunity and emerging oral treatments cited as keys

published : 18 Nov 2021 at 12:38

writer: Bloomberg News

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks virtually during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Thursday. (Bloomberg photo)
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks virtually during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, on Thursday. (Bloomberg photo)

Covid-19 deaths and infection rates may dip below seasonal flu levels by the middle of next year assuming new dangerous variants don’t emerge in the meantime, Bill Gates said.

Between natural and vaccine immunity and emerging oral treatments, "the death rate and the disease rate ought to be coming down pretty dramatically," the billionaire founder of Microsoft Corp said Thursday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

The constraints on vaccinating the world against Covid-19 will shift next year, Mr Gates said, as supply issues are resolved and replaced by questions of how to logistically distribute them all.

"The vaccines are very good news, and the supply constraints will be largely solved as we get out in the middle of next year, and so we’ll be limited by the logistics and the demand," Mr Gates said in a virtual interview with Bloomberg news editor-in-chief John Micklethwait.

Mr Gates, now co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, says it’s not clear in a lot of countries what the demand level will be, especially in places like sub-Saharan Africa. 

He added the world ought to work to eradicate the flu as well in order to reduce threats from future pandemics.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

BoT: Recovery make take longer

Thailand's economic engines may not be as strong as before and the country's important tourism sector may take longer to normalise, the Bank of Thailand governor said on Thursday.

11:11
Business

Domestic car sales down

Domestic car sales declined 13% in October from a year earlier to 64,462 vehicles, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said in a statement on Thursday.

11:02
Thailand

A new blow for same-sex marriages

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Section 1448 of the Civil and Commercial Code, which only allows for a man and a woman to register their marriage, is not against people's constitutional rights, marking a blow for proponents of same-sex marriages.

10:25