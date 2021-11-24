Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore, Malaysia to open land border for vaccinated travellers
World

Singapore, Malaysia to open land border for vaccinated travellers

published : 24 Nov 2021 at 18:52

writer: Reuters

A queue of trucks wait to return to Malaysia's Johor on a causeway link after delivery in Singapore on Nov 11, 2021. (AFP photo)
A queue of trucks wait to return to Malaysia's Johor on a causeway link after delivery in Singapore on Nov 11, 2021. (AFP photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia will next week launch a quarantine-free travel lane at their land border crossing, one of the world's busiest, for people vaccinated against Covid-19, the two countries said on Wednesday.

The plan, effective Nov 29, expands an already announced move to start a travel lane for flights between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport from next week.

The land travel lane in the first phase will apply to citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders of the country they are entering, to allow people to visit families on the other side of the border, the office of Singapore's prime minister said in a statement.

The lane will be progressively expanded.

Malaysia announced the creation of the land border travel lane separately on Wednesday.

Singapore, with a population of 5.45 million, relies heavily on Malaysians living in the southern state of Johor to staff businesses ranging from restaurants to semiconductor manufacturing.

Many Malaysians used to commute daily from across the border prior to the pandemic.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Japan's Kirin against plan by Myanmar partner to end venture

TOKYO: Japanese drinks company Kirin Holdings said on Wednesday it objected to a plan by its partner in Myanmar to liquidate a brewery joint venture there.

18:05
Thailand

More illegal Myanmar border crossers caught

KANCHANABURI: Two groups totalling 41 job seekers from Myanmar were arrested after illegally crossing the border into Muang and Sangkhla Buri districts on Wednesday morning.

17:45
Thailand

People's bill to end discrimination submitted to parliament

A people's bill for the elimination of discrimination, supported by 12,116 signatures, has been submitted for parliament's deliberation, Move Forward party-list MP Thanyawat Kamolwongwat said on Wednesday.

17:31