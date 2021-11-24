Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar to be absent from ASEM summit: sources
World

Myanmar to be absent from ASEM summit: sources

published : 24 Nov 2021 at 22:26

writer: Kyodo News

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers take part in a military parade to mark the 74th Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar March 27, 2019. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers take part in a military parade to mark the 74th Armed Forces Day in the capital Naypyitaw, Myanmar March 27, 2019. (Reuters)

Myanmar's military government has informed host country Cambodia that it will not participate in a two-day summit involving leaders of Asia and Europe to be held virtually from Thursday, Asean sources said Wednesday.

The sources said Myanmar was told it could only send a "nonpolitical representative" to take part in the Asia-Europe Meeting, or ASEM, after the Association of Southeast Asian Nations excluded junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing over the country's post-coup political turmoil.

Myanmar replied that it would merely send a technical team to observe the discussions in that case, they said.

It would be the third time in recent weeks for Myanmar to boycott Asean-related summits, including last month's Asean Summit hosted by Brunei and an Asean-China Commemorative Summit hosted by China on Monday.

International concerns have been raised after Myanmar's military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February and harshly cracked down on protesters.

Some Asean members have lambasted the junta for not cooperating with Asean's efforts to mediate dialogue between all sides in conflict.

ASEM involves 51 countries from across Europe and Asia -- 30 from Europe and 21 from Asia -- which collectively account for 60% of the global population as well as the same percentage of the global economy and international trade.

Asean groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar to be absent from ASEM summit: sources

Myanmar's military government has informed host country Cambodia that it will not participate in a two-day summit involving leaders of Asia and Europe to be held virtually from Thursday, Asean sources said Wednesday.

22:26
Business

Samut Prakan PAO seeks direct rail link with Suvarnabhumi airport

SAMUT PRAKAN: The Samut Prakan Provincial Administration Organisation (PAO) is seeking backing from airport authorities for a light rail project to connect with Suvarnabhumi airport.

20:18
World

German parties to unveil deal for post-Merkel government

BERLIN: A centre-left-led alliance of parties is poised Wednesday to announce a deal to form Germany's new government, putting the Social Democrats (SPD) in charge for the first time in 16 years.

19:45