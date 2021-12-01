Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam to suspend flights to, from 7 African countries over Omicron fears
World

Vietnam to suspend flights to, from 7 African countries over Omicron fears

published : 1 Dec 2021 at 20:24

writer: Reuters

A Vietnamese healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a South Korean tourist upon his arrival in Phu Quoc island on Nov 20, 2021. (Reuters photo)
A Vietnamese healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a South Korean tourist upon his arrival in Phu Quoc island on Nov 20, 2021. (Reuters photo)

HANOI: Vietnam will suspend flights to and from seven African countries over concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, state media reported on Wednesday.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved the suspension, Lao Dong newspaper reported, without saying when the move will come into effect.

The Health Ministry on Sunday asked relevant authorities to suspend all flights to and from these countries, including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho and Mozambique.

First reported in southern Africa a week ago, Omicron has spread to more than a dozen countries, spooking financial markets. Governments have responded by reintroducing some travel restrictions.

Vietnam has not detected any cases of Omicron, but is seeing a steady rise in daily infections in a Delta-driven outbreak.

The country reported 14,508 coronavirus infections on Wednesday raising its overall caseload to 1.25 million, with 25,000 deaths, according to the ministry.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Vietnam to produce more Sputnik V vaccine in deal with Russia

MOSCOW: Russia and Vietnam have agreed to expand production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam, Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, which markets the vaccine internationally, said on Wednesday.

1 Dec 2021
World

Protesters flock to US Supreme Court ahead of pivotal abortion case

WASHINGTON: Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the US Supreme Court on Wednesday as the nine justices heard arguments in a pivotal case that could roll back 50 years of abortion rights in the country.

1 Dec 2021
Life

PDRC rallies haunt Thai-born K-pop star Sitala

Sitala Wongkrachang, a daughter of late actor and director-turned activist Saranyu, has decided to release her first girl-group album in South Korea.

1 Dec 2021