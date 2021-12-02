Cambodia invites Myanmar's ‘foreign minister’ to visit next week

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar's Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin takes part in a virtual meeting of foreign ministers and representatives of countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) in the capital Naypyidaw on March 2, 2021. (AFP PHOTO / Myanmar Radio and Television via AFPTV)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Thursday that his government has invited Myanmar's junta-appointed foreign minister, Wunna Maung Lwin, to Cambodia next week.

Cambodia, which will assume the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations next month, appears to be stepping up in-person diplomacy in a bid to make progress in the member country's prolonged turmoil following a military coup last February.

The visit is being envisioned for next Monday and Tuesday but could be affected by mounting concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant that have led countries to strengthen travel restrictions.

Hun Sen made the invitation public in his remarks at a public ceremony.

Asean agreed at a special summit in April on the so-called five-point consensus, including appointing a special envoy for Myanmar to try to mediate among all sides. Brunei's second foreign minister was appointed to the role in August, but a visit by Erywan Yusof has not happened.

Myanmar's military authorities have skipped Asean-related summits since October, leaving other countries without effective diplomatic levers.

The Hun Sen government has indicated it would appoint a new special Asean envoy for Myanmar in January.

Myanmar's military seized power by ousting a democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. Suu Kyi remains under house arrest and faces a number of criminal charges.

Asean groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.