Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
World

Malaysia detects first Omicron case

Case found during retest of student from South Africa

published : 3 Dec 2021 at 12:18

writer: Reuters

Travellers arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport under Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane programme after travel between the two countries was halted due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Sepang, Malaysia, on Nov 29 this year. (Reuters photo)
Travellers arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport under Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane programme after travel between the two countries was halted due to the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Sepang, Malaysia, on Nov 29 this year. (Reuters photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has detected its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in a foreign student who was quarantined after arrival from South Africa two weeks ago, its health minister said on Friday.

Authorities had re-tested earlier positive samples after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Omicron as a variant of concern on Nov 24, minister Khairy Jamaluddin said.

The 19-year-old woman, who was asymptomatic and had been vaccinated, had tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Malaysia, via Singapore, and was quarantined for 10 days before being released on Nov 29, Mr Khairy said.

Five other people who shared a vehicle with her prior to her quarantine all tested negative.

Authorities, however, have asked the student along with eight close contacts to undergo further testing after her earlier test samples were confirmed to be the new variant, Mr Khairy added.

An increasing number of countries are reporting cases of the Omicron variant, which the WHO has said carries a very high risk of causing surges of infection.

Neighbouring Singapore confirmed two imported cases on Thursday.

This week, Malaysia temporarily banned the entry of travellers from eight southern African countries that have reported the presence of the variant or are considered high-risk.

On Friday, Mr Khairy said Malaysia would immediately imposed further restrictions, including additional tests for vaccinated travellers from Singapore, who are allowed to enter Malaysia without quarantine.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Air force pilot badly hurt in F-5 crash

The pilot was seriously injured when an F-5 fighter jet crashed during training in Chai Badan district of Lop Buri province on Friday morning.

13:46
Tech

Apple warns suppliers of slowing iPhone demand

Apple Inc, suffering from a global supply crunch, is now confronting a different problem: slowing demand.

13:00
Thailand

Talk-show monk leaves monkhood

Phra Maha Paivan Worawano, one of two celebrity monks in hot water over a live-streamed talk show laced with political messages and giggling in September, left the monkhood on Friday.

12:33