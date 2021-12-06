Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
UN slams 'politically-motivated' Suu Kyi conviction in Myanmar
World

UN slams 'politically-motivated' Suu Kyi conviction in Myanmar

published : 6 Dec 2021 at 18:39

writer: AFP

This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detained president Win Myint during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw since the military detained them in a coup on Feb 1. (AFP)
This file handout photo taken on May 24, 2021 and released by Myanmar's Ministry of Information on May 26 shows detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and detained president Win Myint during their first court appearance in Naypyidaw since the military detained them in a coup on Feb 1. (AFP)

The UN rights chief on Monday slammed the Myanmar junta over the conviction and sentencing of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison, demanding her release.

"The conviction of the State Counsellor following a sham trial in secretive proceedings before a military-controlled court is nothing but politically-motivated," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

"It is not only about arbitrary denial of her freedom -- it closes yet another door to political dialogue."

Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a coup and ousted her government on Feb 1, ending the neighbouring country's brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including violating the official secrets act, corruption and electoral fraud, and she faces decades in jail if convicted on all counts.

On Monday Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching a natural disaster law relating to Covid.

Former president Win Myint was also sentenced to four years on the same charges.

Last month, Than Naing, former planning minister of Kayin State, and Nan Khin Htwe Myint, former chief minister of Kayin State, were sentenced to 90 and 75 years behind bars on corruption charges, Bachelet pointed out.

"The military is attempting to instrumentalise the courts to remove all political opposition," she said.

"But these cases cannot provide a legal veneer to the illegitimacy of the coup and military rule."

The UN rights chief also strongly condemned the "vicious, utterly reprehensible" attack reported Sunday in Yangon, where soldiers rammed a car into a peaceful demonstration and then opened fire using live ammunition.

Bachelet expressed concern that these developments risk further exacerbating tensions and violence.

Eyewitnesses said at least three people were wounded in Sunday's attack.

State media said one had sustained serious wounds and 11 had been arrested for protesting "without asking for permission".

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar job seekers arrested after accident

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: About 10 Myanmar nationals were caught after a van they were travelling in hit a power post in Thung Song district on Monday afternoon.

17:03
Business

Kirin files for arbitration to end deal with Myanmar military entity

TOKYO: Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it has filed for commercial arbitration to terminate its joint venture partnership with Myanma Economic Holdings Public Co, calling for a "fair and just" process to end its deal in the beer business with the Myanmar military-linked entity.

17:01
World

Reactions to 4-year jail term for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Monday to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions in a case her supporters called politically motivated.

16:20