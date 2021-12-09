Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Number of jailed journalists reached global high
World

Number of jailed journalists reached global high

293 reporters imprisoned as of Dec 1, says Committee to Protect Journalists

published : 9 Dec 2021 at 13:48

writer: Reuters

Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. The shot was taken by Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photojournalist, on July 13 this year, two days before he died in a Taliban attack there. (Reuters photo)
Humvees that belong to Afghan Special Forces are seen destroyed during heavy clashes with Taliban during the rescue mission of a police officer besieged at a check post, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan. The shot was taken by Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photojournalist, on July 13 this year, two days before he died in a Taliban attack there. (Reuters photo)

The number of journalists worldwide who are behind bars reached a global high in 2021, according to a new report from the non-profit Committee to Protect Journalists, which says that 293 reporters were imprisoned as of Dec 1 this year.

At least 24 journalists were killed because of their coverage, and 18 others died in circumstances that make it too difficult to determine whether they were targeted because of their work, the CPJ said on Thursday in its annual survey on press freedom and attacks on the media.

While the reasons for jailing reporters varies between countries, the record number reflects political upheaval around the world and a growing intolerance of independent reporting, according to the US-based non-profit.

"This is the sixth year in a row that CPJ has documented record numbers of journalists imprisoned around the world," said CPJ executive director Joel Simon in a statement. "The number reflects two inextricable challenges – governments are determined to control and manage information, and they are increasingly brazen in their efforts to do so."

The journalists who were killed in 2021 include Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photographer who died in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan in July, and Gustavo Sanchez Cabrera, who was shot and killed in Mexico in June.

China imprisoned 50 journalists, the most of any country, followed by Myanmar (26), which arrested reporters as part of a crackdown after its Feb 1 military coup, then Egypt (25), Vietnam (23) and Belarus (19), the CPJ said.

For the first time, the CPJ's list includes journalists incarcerated in Hong Kong – a by-product of the 2020 national security law, which makes anything Beijing regards as subversion, secession, terrorism or colluding with foreign forces punishable by up to life in prison.

Mexico, where journalists are often targeted when their work upsets criminal gangs or corrupt officials, remains the Western hemisphere's deadliest country for reporters, according to the CPJ.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
World

France releases Khashoggi suspect, admits identity mistaken

PARIS: French authorities said Wednesday they had released a man arrested on suspicion of playing a role in the 2018 Istanbul murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, after realising he was not the same individual on an arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

8 Dec 2021
World

Death toll from Indonesia volcano eruption rises to 39

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru has risen to 39, authorities said Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to retrieve more bodies under the threat of further volcanic activity.

8 Dec 2021
Thailand

Female employer accused of face-deforming torture

A female employer and her close aide were arrested in Sing Buri province for allegedly torturing and assaulting a male employee, leaving his face deformed and his battered penis infected.

8 Dec 2021