UK High Court approves Julian Assange’s extradition to US
World

UK High Court approves Julian Assange's extradition to US

published : 10 Dec 2021 at 17:47

writer: Bloomberg News

WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)
WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange leaves Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Britain, Jan 13, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

LONDON: London's High Court has granted a US request to extradite Julian Assange, in a remarkable legal blow to the man who has spent almost a decade fighting attempts to remove him from Britain.

The decision reverses a lower court’s ruling that had blocked the WikiLeaks founder from being sent to the US to face criminal charges, for fear that prison conditions there would result in his suicide.

Assange, 50, has been in prison or in the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012, as he fought attempts to send him to face charges first in Sweden and then in the US.

The Swedish case against him was dropped, but the US government in 2019 charged him with espionage for his role in releasing hundreds of thousands of pages of classified documents via WikiLeaks, with the help of US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

Australian-born Assange is being held in London’s Belmarsh prison. He can appeal the ruling. 

