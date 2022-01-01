Section
World

Singapore raises attendance limits at work-related events

published : 1 Jan 2022 at 18:34

writer: Bloomberg News

Public housing estates in the Sengkang area of Singapore on Dec 22, 2021. (Bloomberg photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore will increase the number of people allowed at work-related corporate events to 1,000 from Jan 3 compared with 50 at present as Covid-19 cases decline.

People who attend the gatherings will be required to wear a mask and the consumption of meals or beverages will be forbidden, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement on its website.

Other restrictions will include social distancing of at least one metre and zones restricting groups to 100 people. Organisers will also need to notify authorities of plans to hold events.

Singapore, with one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, is pushing ahead with its strategy to treat the virus as endemic without overwhelming the health-care system or suffering the death toll seen in Europe and the US.

The city state’s infections have dropped to just hundreds of cases a day in the past week compared with the thousands it was reporting for months as it battled a wave of the delta variant of the coronavirus. Hospitalisation and intensive care numbers have similarly dipped.

