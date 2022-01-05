Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta
World

Singapore sees Omicron coronavirus wave outpacing Delta

published : 5 Jan 2022 at 20:02

writer: Reuters

A notice warning people not to gather in groups larger than five persons as part of restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is displayed at Raffles Place in the financial business district in Singapore on Tuesday. (AFP photo)
A notice warning people not to gather in groups larger than five persons as part of restrictions to halt the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus is displayed at Raffles Place in the financial business district in Singapore on Tuesday. (AFP photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to cause a bigger wave of infections than Delta, the health ministry said on Wednesday, adding a booster dose will soon be required for adults to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

From Feb 14, eligible persons aged 18 years and above should have received a booster dose no later than 270 days after the last dose in the primary vaccination series to continue to be considered fully vaccinated, the ministry said.

The city-state of 5.5 million people allows only those counted as fully vaccinated to enter malls or dine in restaurants or at hawker stalls.

Over the past week, Singapore detected 1,281 Omicron cases, comprising 1,048 people who had come from overseas and 233 local cases. The number made up around 18% of its total infections in the last week.

The Delta variant hit a peak of about 5,000 cases in a day, while Omicron could far exceed this and lead to as many as 10,000-15,000 cases in a worst-case scenario, Kenneth Mak, the health ministry's director of medical services, told reporters.

The country's week-on-week infection ratio hit 1.09 on Tuesday, the first time in nearly two months that the rate crossed 1, which indicates the number of new weekly local Covid-19 cases is rising.

Authorities said on Wednesday the Covid-19 situation remained under control and that they would maintain current Covid-19 rules, such as restricting social gatherings to five people through the expected Omicron wave and during the Chinese New Year period, which is in about a month.

The government said it plans to tighten measures only as a last resort.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Holiday road toll wrap: 333 killed, 2,672 injured

A total of 333 people lost their lives and 2,672 were injured in 2,707 road accidents nationwide during the seven deadly days of the New Year holiday, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Boontham Letsukheekasem said on Wednesday.

16:56
World

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from 8 countries

Hong Kong announced strict new anti-coronavirus controls on Wednesday, banning flights from eight nations, shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after the Omicron variant was detected within the city.

16:06
Thailand

Thaksin reveals plan to return home this year

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is living in self-exile in Dubai, says he plans to return to Thailand "serve the people and the country" this year, but only his daughter Paethongtan will be told when as it is a "great secret".

13:59