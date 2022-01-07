Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
World's first colour-changing car unveiled
World

World's first colour-changing car unveiled

published : 7 Jan 2022 at 11:17

writer: Reuters

A BMW iX Flow with color-shifting material on display at CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Photo: Reuters)
A BMW iX Flow with color-shifting material on display at CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas. (Photo: Reuters)

LAS VEGAS: German carmaker BMW has unveiled the world's first "colour-changing" car at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The concept car, called the BMW iX Flow, uses electronic ink technology normally found in e-readers to transform the car's exterior into a variety of patterns in grey and white.

"This is really energy efficient colour change using the technology E Ink," said BMW research engineer Stella Clarke. "So we took this material - it's kind of a thick paper - and our challenge was to get this on a 3D object like our cars."

When stimulated by electrical signals controlled by a phone app, the material brings different pigments to the surface, causing the car to take on a different shade or design, such as racing stripes. In the future, the changes would also be controlled by a button on the car's dashboard or perhaps even by hand gestures, Clarke said.

No energy is needed to maintain the colour the driver selects, according to BMW.

"My favourite use case is the use of colour to influence sunlight reflections," said Clarke. "On a hot, sunny day like today, you could switch the colour white to reflect sunlight. On a cold day, you could switch it black to absorb the heat."

Though the vehicle displayed at CES could only alternate between gray and white, the technology will be expanded to cover a spectrum of colour, according to BMW. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
World

Hun Sen visits coup-hit Myanmar

Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen arrives in Myanmar on Friday for talks with the junta -- the first foreign leader to visit since the generals seized power almost a year ago.

09:04
Business

Bourse to lure B10bn a month

Analysts believe the Thai stock market will continue to see a monthly inflow of more than 10 billion baht, helping the SET Index reach 1,870 points in 2022, says Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn, chairman of the Federation of Thai Capital Market Organizations (Fetco).

09:00
Thailand

7,526 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

Thailand logged 7,526 new Covid-19 cases and 19 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

08:35