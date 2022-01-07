Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Oct 16, 2020. (Photo: Reuters)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, has been admitted into hospital for elective medical procedure, the National Heart Institute said on Friday.

It is the second time in as many months that Mahathir has been hospitalised at the institute. Mahathir, who has a history of heart problems, was admitted on Dec 16 before being discharged a week later.

Mahathir, who was premier twice, had had many health scares in the past. He had his first heart bypass in 1989, and the second one in 2007. But he has been active in politics after these surgeries.

Mahathir first assumed power in 1981 and became the longest-serving prime minister in the country when he retired 22 years later in 2003.

In 2018, he joined forces with the opposition and stunningly dethroned the long-ruling National Front coalition.

He made history by becoming prime minister for a second time at the age of 92, though his tenure was short-lived as his government collapsed in less than two years due to political defections.