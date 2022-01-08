Djokovic 'had Covid last month'

Protesters gather outside a detention centre where tennis champion Novak Djokovic is reported to be staying in Melbourne on Saturday. (AFP Photo)

MELBOURNE: Tennis star Novak Djokovic contracted Covid-19 last month but was not experiencing symptoms and had written clearance from Australian immigration authorities before travelling to the country with a medical exemption from its vaccination rules, his lawyers say.

The information was contained in a court filing on Saturday to support an application seeking to overturn the cancellation the visa of the world’s top men’s tennis player.

A federal court hearing is expected as early as Monday. The Australian Open begins on Jan 17.

Also being held at the same location as Djokovic is Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, but she has said she would not contest her visa cancellation despite the confusion surrounding her case.

Djokovic, who is in immigration detention in Melbourne after having his visa cancelled on arrival on Thursday, returned his first positive coronavirus test on Dec 16, but 14 days later “had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 in the last 72 hours”, the filing said.

Djokovic has asked to be moved from the detention centre so he can train for the Australian Open, his lawyers added.

On Jan 1, the Serbian sports star received a “a document from the Department of Home Affairs (which) told Mr Djokovic that his ‘responses indicate(d) that (he met) the requirements for a quarantine-free arrival into Australia”, the documents added.

Djokovic, an outspoken critic of mandatory vaccination, has never disclosed his own vaccination status. He is challenging his visa cancellation in hopes of staying on to pursue a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam victory at the Australian Open.