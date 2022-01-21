Tickets sales for Malaysia-Singapore travel resume

People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Tickets for flights and bus journeys between Singapore and Malaysia resumed sales on Friday, as the city-state reported a lower number of new daily Covid-19 cases but a rising infection growth rate.

Singapore's total new Covid cases fell to 1,472 on Thursday, from 1,615 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health data show. However, the Covid-19 infection growth rate, which tracks the spread of the virus in the community, climbed to 2.17% as of noon Jan 20. One Covid-related death was reported.

Malaysia has lifted the suspension on selling flight and bus tickets to Singapore via its vaccinated travel lane, albeit with reduced quotas, according to Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

About 100,000 people have entered Singapore from Malaysia under a quarantine-free travel scheme that commenced on Nov 29, the Straits Times reported, citing the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Some 55,000 people came in via land, while about 44,000 people travelled by air, according to the newspaper.