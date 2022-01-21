Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Tickets sales for Malaysia-Singapore travel resume
World

Tickets sales for Malaysia-Singapore travel resume

published : 21 Jan 2022 at 11:24

writer: Bloomberg News

People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo by AFP)
People sit outside a restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore on Jan 3, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Tickets for flights and bus journeys between Singapore and Malaysia resumed sales on Friday, as the city-state reported a lower number of new daily Covid-19 cases but a rising infection growth rate.

Singapore's total new Covid cases fell to 1,472 on Thursday, from 1,615 on Wednesday, Ministry of Health data show. However, the Covid-19 infection growth rate, which tracks the spread of the virus in the community, climbed to 2.17% as of noon Jan 20. One Covid-related death was reported.

Malaysia has lifted the suspension on selling flight and bus tickets to Singapore via its vaccinated travel lane, albeit with reduced quotas, according to Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

About 100,000 people have entered Singapore from Malaysia under a quarantine-free travel scheme that commenced on Nov 29, the Straits Times reported, citing the Ministry of Trade and Industry. Some 55,000 people came in via land, while about 44,000 people travelled by air, according to the newspaper.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Probe finds ex-pope Benedict failed to act in German abuse cases

MUNICH: Former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in Munich, according to the findings of a damning independent report presented on Thursday.

20 Jan 2022
Thailand

Illegal job seekers from Myanmar caught in Kanchanaburi

KANCHANABURI: Eighty-three people were arrested after crossing the border illegally from Myanmar into Thong Pha Phum district on Thursday, police said.

20 Jan 2022
Thailand

Man robs, sets fire to convenience store in Korat

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A robber carrying a gun set fire to a 7-Eleven store's counter and made off with 6,000 baht in cash and remained at large.

20 Jan 2022