Mahathir 'stable' after hospital admission

Daughter says 96-year-old former Malaysian premier 'responding well to treatment' at heart centre

Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad reacts during an interview with Reuters in Kuala Lumpur in October 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is in stable condition after being admitted to a specialist heart hospital for the third time in just a few weeks, his daughter said on Saturday.

The 96-year-old has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur for the past two days, Marina Mahathir said.

Media descended on the hospital as news spread that Mahathir had been admitted again, and current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob also paid him a visit.

In a statement, Marina Mahathir said her father was receiving follow-up treatment after a procedure at the same facility about a fortnight ago.

“His condition is now stable and he has been responding well to treatment,” she said.

His family “requests that people pray for him to make a full recovery”, she added.

Mahathir also spent several days at the hospital in December for a check-up.

A practising physician before he entered politics, Mahathir has had numerous heart problems over the years, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

Mahathir is one of Malaysia’s most dominant political figures, having served twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92, heading a reformist coalition that staged a shock upset of the incumbent regime after a campaign the focused on corruption.

But that administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.