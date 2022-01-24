Indonesia, Singapore to start quarantine-free travel bubble

Orchard Road in Singapore on Saturday. (Photo by Bloomberg)

Indonesia and Singapore are starting a quarantine-free travel between the two countries to spur the economy as Covid-19’s Omicron cases become more dominant.

A dedicated travel bubble arrangement between the resort islands of Batam-Bintan in Indonesia and the city state would boost tourism and other economic activities, according to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto.

Fully vaccinated visitors with insurance traveling via the Nongsapura international ferry terminal will be able to use the bubble arrangement, he said.

Singapore and Indonesia are among countries implementing a travel bubble policy as they attempt to transition to living with the coronavirus while ensuring the health-care system is not overwhelmed by the spread of the virus.