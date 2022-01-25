Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
China targets celebrities, fan groups in cyber clean-up campaign
World

China targets celebrities, fan groups in cyber clean-up campaign

published : 25 Jan 2022 at 11:38

writer: Reuters

This file photo taken on Nov 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video-sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (AFP)
This file photo taken on Nov 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video-sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris. (AFP)

BEIJING: The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Tuesday launched a month-long "clean cyberspace" campaign, which it said would target online abuse, "chaos" in celebrity fan groups and "money worship", among other issues.

CAC made the announcement on its official WeChat account on Tuesday, saying that it would closely look at content platforms and advertisements as part of the campaign over the Spring Festival period.

The aim is to "rectify the disorder on the Internet, curb the spread of unhealthy culture", "to create a healthy, festive and harmonious online environment for internet users, especially minors during the Spring Festival," the CAC said in the statement.

China first launched a crackdown on its booming entertainment industry in summer last year, targeting celebrity behaviour and fan groups, and has signalled that tight oversight will continue.

The Spring Festival period, also known as the Lunar New Year, is one of China's biggest holidays and is marked by a week-long holiday.

The CAC said it would focus on cyberbullying and the spreading of online rumours, as well as any online behaviours that could be considered to be showing off lavish lifestyles, encouraging the worship of money or superstition.

It will also strictly prevent "illegal and immoral" celebrities from holding any online events that could help them make a comeback, it added.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Gunman robs gold shop in Phetchabun

PHETCHABUN: A robber made off with 23 baht weight of gold ornaments worth about 670,000 baht on Monday.

24 Jan 2022
Thailand

Legalisation of household cannabis, limited recreational use

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafted a bill to legalise the household cultivation and consumption of cannabis and its recreational use in some locations.

24 Jan 2022
Thailand

Policeman who killed doctor enters monkhood

A crowd control policeman who hit and killed a woman doctor with his Ducati Monster motorcycle last Friday has entered the monkhood to make merit for his victim.

24 Jan 2022