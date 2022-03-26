Japan reports Russian drills on disputed islands

Section
World

3,000 troops said to be involved in exercises on southern Kurils claimed by Tokyo

published : 26 Mar 2022 at 13:30

Kunashir is one of four islands known as the Southern Kurils in Russia and the Northern Territories in Japan. (Reuters File Photo)
TOKYO: Russia is conducting drills on islands claimed by Tokyo, Japanese media said on Saturday, days after Moscow halted peace talks with Japan because of its sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The military drills on the Kuril islands involve more than 3,000 troops and hundreds of pieces of army equipment, the Russian news agency Interfax said on Friday, quoting officials from the country’s Eastern Military District.

It did not say where on the island chain, connecting Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula and Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the drills were taking place. Japanese media said they were on territory the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War II that is claimed by Tokyo.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office could not be reached outside business hours to comment on the exercises.

The territorial dispute over the four islets — which Russia says are part of its Kuril chain and which Japan calls the Northern Territories — has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from reaching a peace treaty formally ending hostilities.

Japan reacted angrily on Tuesday after Russia withdrew from long-running treaty talks and froze joint economic projects related to the islands, in retaliation for Japan joining Western sanctions over Moscow’s month-old invasion.

Russia’s exercises involved repelling amphibious warfare, including destroying defence aircraft carrying troops and testing skills to operate fire control systems of anti-tank guided missiles, Interfax said.

“In addition to this, units of the Air Defence Forces are carrying out a set of measures to detect, identify and destroy aircraft of a mock enemy that would carry out an airborne assault,” the agency quoted military officials as saying.

