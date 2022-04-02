Robert Godec nominated to serve as US ambassador to Thailand

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Robert F Godec to serve as ambassador to Thailand, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Godec now serves as Senior Coordinator for Afghanistan in the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration at the US Department of State.

Previously, the career member of the Senior Foreign Service was Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs and served as Ambassador to Kenya from 2013 to 2019.

His other positions include Assistant Office Director for Thailand and Burma in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Director for Southeast Asian Affairs at the Office of the US Trade Representative.

President Biden's other nominees include Vinay Singh to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Kalpana Kotagal to serve as Commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said the statement.

Under the US constitution, a Senate majority must confirm the president's nomination.

Currently, Michael Heath is Charge d' Affaires of the US Embassy in Thailand.