Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Robert Godec nominated to serve as US ambassador to Thailand
World

Robert Godec nominated to serve as US ambassador to Thailand

published : 2 Apr 2022 at 11:06

writer: Online Reporters

File photo by Somchai Poomlard
File photo by Somchai Poomlard

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Robert F Godec to serve as ambassador to Thailand, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Godec now serves as Senior Coordinator for Afghanistan in the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration at the US Department of State.

Previously, the career member of the Senior Foreign Service was Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs and served as Ambassador to Kenya from 2013 to 2019.

His other positions include Assistant Office Director for Thailand and Burma in the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and Director for Southeast Asian Affairs at the Office of the US Trade Representative.

President Biden's other nominees include Vinay Singh to serve as Chief Financial Officer of the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Kalpana Kotagal to serve as Commissioner on the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said the statement.

Under the US constitution, a Senate majority must confirm the president's nomination.

Currently, Michael Heath is Charge d' Affaires of the US Embassy in Thailand.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Robert Godec nominated to serve as US ambassador to Thailand

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate Robert F Godec to serve as ambassador to Thailand, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

11:06
Sports

Patty one shot off LPGA lead

RANCHO MIRAGE, California: Birdies on the final two holes brought defending champion Patty Tavatanakit within one shot of the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Chevron Championship.

10:51
Thailand

28,029 new Covid cases, 96 more deaths

The country registered 96 more Covid-19 fatalities and 28,029 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

08:02