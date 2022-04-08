More than 30 killed in Ukraine train station attack; latest developments

Ukrainian police inspect the remains of a large rocket with the words "for our children" in Russian next to the main building of a train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, that was being used for civilian evacuations, that was hit by a rocket attack killing at least 30 people, on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

More than 30 people were killed in a rocket attack on a train station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the head of the national railway company said.

"More than 30 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the rocket attack on Kramatorsk railway station. This is a deliberate attack on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk," Alexander Kamyshin wrote on social media.

- Eastern evacuation -

Civilians in eastern Ukraine struggle to evacuate, after officials told them they have a "last chance" to avoid a major Russian offensive expected in the Donbas region.

Russia has redeployed its troops towards the east and south, aiming to create a land link between occupied Crimea and the Moscow-backed separatist statelets of Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas.

A child runs in the train station near the city of Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

- Ukraine controls border region -

Ukrainian forces are in control of the northeast region of Sumy along the border with Russia, governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky says on social media.

He warns: "the region is not safe. There are many areas that have been mined and are still not cleared."

- EU chief to Kyiv -

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that she is en route to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, along with the bloc's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

They are to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

- New EU, G7 sanctions -

The European Union has approved an embargo on Russian coal -- the first time the bloc has targeted the energy sector, on which they are heavily dependent -- and the closing of its ports to Russian vessels.

Leaders of the G7 biggest economies also agree to ban "new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector", alongside widening export bans on certain goods and tightening the screws on Russian banks and state-owned companies.

They also pledge to "elevate our campaign against the elites and their family members who support President (Vladimir) Putin in his war effort".

The United States Congress also votes to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil.

- UN rights body suspension -

The UN General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

It is only the second ever suspension of a country from the council, after Libya in 2011.

Russia rejects the suspension as "illegal", while Ukraine says it is "grateful".