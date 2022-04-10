Kishida denies Japan will soon resume tourist entry amid pandemic
published : 10 Apr 2022 at 17:56
writer: Kyodo News
TOKYO: Japan has no plan for now to resume the entry of foreign tourists to the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, as it has been bracing for a possible resurgence of the coronavirus.
"No specific schedule has been decided," Kishida said at a press conference, adding the government will make a judgment after looking at the Covid-19 infection situation and border control steps taken by other nations.
Japan, which has gradually relaxed its strict border controls, allow up to 10,000 entrants a day, including businesspeople, students, and returning Japanese nationals and foreign residents, starting on Sunday.
It also lifted on Friday its entry ban on non-resident foreign nationals from 106 countries including Britain, India and the United States.
But Kishida has warned that Japan is seeing signs of a coronavirus resurgence, calling for the public to cooperate in stemming the spread by taking thorough prevention measures, getting tested for the virus and receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as early as possible.
On Friday, around 52,000 new infections were reported across Japan, increasing from a week earlier for the 14th consecutive day.
Tokyo reported 8,112 new cases, with those in their 20s accounting for 22% of them, the highest among all age groups.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike stressed at a press conference the importance of younger people getting vaccinated to "break the chain of infection."
Only 25.6% of those in their 20s in Tokyo had received their third Covid-19 vaccine booster shots as of Tuesday, compared with 44.4% for the capital's entire population, according to the metropolitan government.
To encourage vaccinations, the metropolitan government has begun offering coupons and prizes to fully vaccinated individuals, including giving a higher chance to win in a lottery to see twin giant pandas born last year at the Ueno Zoological Gardens.