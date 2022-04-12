Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Japan PM eyes visit to Thailand in early May: source
World

Japan PM eyes visit to Thailand in early May: source

published : 12 Apr 2022 at 10:16

updated: 12 Apr 2022 at 11:37

writer: Kyodo News

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan on April 8, 2022. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan on April 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Southeast Asia during the Golden Week holidays starting in late April, seeking to strengthen cooperation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness in the region, sources said Tuesday.

Kishida is planning to travel to Thailand in early May during his trip that will include Indonesia and Vietnam, while he is also considering visiting Europe in the holiday period.

During the Southeast Asia trip, Kishida is expected to underscore cooperation toward realizing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's rise.

In Europe, Kishida is expected to discuss how to respond to Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine and support people who have fled the war-torn country, according to the sources.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Tolls on 5 expressways waived for Songkran

Tolls on five expressways will be waived to speed travel and lower the costs of people returning to their home provinces during the Songkran Festival, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

11:42
Business

Economy to continue recovery, but risks increase - BoT minutes

The economy will continue to recover, driven by improving local demand and foreign tourist numbers, as recent negative shocks have had a limited impact on recovery, according to minutes of the Bank of Thailand (BoT)'s last policy meeting.

11:25
Business

CP Group’s data centres unit seeks $150 million in stake sale

True Internet Data Center Co, a unit of conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group, is seeking to raise about $150 million from a sale of a minority stake, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

11:24