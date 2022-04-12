Japan PM eyes visit to Thailand in early May: source

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's official residence, in Tokyo, Japan on April 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Southeast Asia during the Golden Week holidays starting in late April, seeking to strengthen cooperation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness in the region, sources said Tuesday.

Kishida is planning to travel to Thailand in early May during his trip that will include Indonesia and Vietnam, while he is also considering visiting Europe in the holiday period.

During the Southeast Asia trip, Kishida is expected to underscore cooperation toward realizing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's rise.

In Europe, Kishida is expected to discuss how to respond to Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine and support people who have fled the war-torn country, according to the sources.